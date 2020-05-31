OH: Cameron Hibbler, Westminster
OH: Cameron Hibbler, Westminster

Graduation year: 2015

Hibbler was an unstoppable force during the Wildcats’ state championship run in 2015, earning player of the year honors in the process. He averaged 6.86 kills during his senior season and totaled 920 kills for a 4.38 average during his prep career. Hibbler went on to play at Missouri Baptist, where he was first team all-conference and an NAIA All-American honorable mention as a senior in 2019.

