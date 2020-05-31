OH: Daniel Landwehr, Parkway West

Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-Metro first-team honoree, Landwehr was one of the most dominant attackers in the area during the first part of the decade. Standing at 6-foot-3, he hit through, around and over double and triple blocks in leading the Longhorns to a 29-6 record and a Class 3 semifinal appearance his senior season. Landwehr finished his four-year varsity career with a whopping 1,368 kills for a 4.61 average and had 120 aces. After graduation, Landwehr served as a student assistant coach for the Missouri S&T girls volleyball team.
