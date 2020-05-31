OH: George Diehl, Lindbergh
Graduation year: 2015

The 2014 player of the year and a two-time All-Metro first-team selection, the 6-foot-4 Diehl led the Flyers to their first Class 4 championship as a junior. He finished his prep career with 896 kills, averaging 3.57 a game. Diehl wrapped up his college career by starting 20 matches in his senior season at Vassar College, averaging 2.13 kills and putting down 10 or more kills in 11 matches.

