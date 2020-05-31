OH: George Diehl, Lindbergh

Graduation year: 2015
The 2014 player of the year and a two-time All-Metro first-team selection, the 6-foot-4 Diehl led the Flyers to their first Class 4 championship as a junior. He finished his prep career with 896 kills, averaging 3.57 a game. Diehl wrapped up his college career by starting 20 matches in his senior season at Vassar College, averaging 2.13 kills and putting down 10 or more kills in 11 matches.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.