OH: Will Frank, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2015
A powerful 6-foot-7 attacker, Frank was a two-time All-Metro first-team selection. Remarkably consistent, Frank put down 282 and 286 kills and 60 and 58 aces in his junior and senior seasons, respectively. As a junior, he led the Tigers to the Illinois state quarterfinals and finished his varsity career with 735 kills for a 3.42 average to go along with 130 aces. Frank went on to McKendree University, where he averaged 2.26 kills a set his senior season for the Bearcats.
