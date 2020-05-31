Player of the decade: Shawn Hughes, OH, SLUH

Graduation year: 2016
Known for his powerful hitting, Hughes led the Jr. Billikens to state titles his junior and senior seasons and was the 2016 All-Metro player of the year. The 6-foot-3 attacker blasted 16 kills in his final high school game to seal the school’s eighth state title. Hughes, a two-time All-Metro first team selection, put down 640 total kills for a 3.54 average over a four-year career. An aerospace engineering major at Ohio State, Hughes earned the scholar athlete award all four years and was academic All-Big Ten in 2018 and 2019.
