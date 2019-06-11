Subscribe for 99¢
Ryan Lively, Mehlville

Ryan Lively, Mehlville volleyball

The Panthers were never out of a match with Lively on the floor. A 6-foot-5 outside hitter, he led Mehlville to a 28-5 record and a berth in the Class 3 championship match. He averaged 4.64 kills per set and was dangerous from the front and back row with a variety of shots that kept defenses guessing. Lively had 21 kills in a Class 3 title match loss to Chaminade.