The Panthers were never out of a match with Lively on the floor. A 6-foot-5 outside hitter, he led Mehlville to a 28-5 record and a berth in the Class 3 championship match. He averaged 4.64 kills per set and was dangerous from the front and back row with a variety of shots that kept defenses guessing. Lively had 21 kills in a Class 3 title match loss to Chaminade.
