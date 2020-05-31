S: Kyle Foley, Vianney

Graduation year: 2014
Considered one of the best setters in the country during his prep career, Foley led the Golden Griffins to their 17th state championship as junior and a 53-11-1 record during his final two seasons. Known for his ability to turn the poorest of passes into a perfect set, Foley was a two-time All-Metro first-team selection. He finished a three-year career averaging 9.01 assists with 117 aces. Foley finished his college career by earning conference player and setter of the year honors at Missouri Baptist in 2018, averaging 11.28 for the Spartans.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.