S/OH: Zach Hresko, Parkway Central
S/OH: Zach Hresko, Parkway Central

Graduation year: 2017

A do-it-all player, Hresko excelled as a setter and attacker in the Colts’ 6-2 system, leading them to the Class 3 state championship in 2017. Hresko averaged 1.66 kills and 3.08 assists. A civil engineering major at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Hresko was working his way back into form this season after a dislocated shoulder derailed his sophomore campaign.

