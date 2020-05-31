S: Ryan Whealen, SLUH

Graduation year: 2018
Whealen led the Jr. Billikens to three consecutive Class 4 championship match appearances, including titles in 2016 and 2018. Always a great distributor, the 6-foot-5 Whealen developed a knack of finishing and averaged more than a kill a game as a senior. The 2018 player of the year, he averaged 9.97 assists over a three-year varsity career. Currently a business major at New York University, Whealen was averaging 5.74 assists a game before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
