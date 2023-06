Zippay flourished as the main setter in a 5-1 offense after splitting time in a 6-2 last season. He averaged 9.06 assists for the Class 3 champion Spartans while blasting a team-high 52 aces. Aside from distributing the ball among five primary attackers, Zippay also kept opponents guessing with well-timed kills. Zippay, who stands 6-foot-2, averaged .42 blocks and put up 177 digs.