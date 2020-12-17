Carter Murawski, senior, Parkway West

Moved up from second as a junior to take home the state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 1 state meet, which also gave him the area's fastest time this season in the breast. Also, garnered a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle. Was also part of two medal-winning relay teams for the Longhorns, including the 200 medley, which finished second, and the 400 free, which was fourth.
