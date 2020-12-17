 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carter Murawski, senior, Parkway West
0 comments

Carter Murawski, senior, Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Carter Murawski, Parkway West

Carter Murawski, Parkway West swimming

Moved up from second as a junior to take home the state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 1 state meet, which also gave him the area's fastest time this season in the breast. Also, garnered a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle. Was also part of two medal-winning relay teams for the Longhorns, including the 200 medley, which finished second, and the 400 free, which was fourth.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports