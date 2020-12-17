 Skip to main content
Cooper Scharff, junior, SLUH
Cooper Scharff, junior, SLUH

Cooper Scharff, SLUH

Cooper Scharff, SLUH swimming

The 2019 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year successfully defended his Class 2 title in the 100-yard backstroke and also won another gold medal as part of the anchor leg of the Junior Billikens' title-winning 400 freestyle relay team. Also took home a pair of second-place medals for the 200 individual medley and as part of the 200 medley relay squad. Had the area's fastest time this season in the 200 IM.

