Cooper Scharff, junior, SLUH

The 2019 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year successfully defended his Class 2 title in the 100-yard backstroke and also won another gold medal as part of the anchor leg of the Junior Billikens' title-winning 400 freestyle relay team. Also took home a pair of second-place medals for the 200 individual medley and as part of the 200 medley relay squad. Had the area's fastest time this season in the 200 IM.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.