All-Decade field hockey spotlight: Lafayette's Kate Barber shattered records, expectations

When Graft found out Barber was back in town, she extended an invitation to join the Villa Duchesne coaching staff.

“The thing that made Kate such a great player was that she was always so focused and worked incredibly hard. That is something I still see today when she is helping the girls at Villa,” Graft said.

One player who has benefited from Barber’s expertise has been Taryn Tkachuk, a first-team All-Decade selection and two-time All-Metro player of the year.

“She taught me mentally to not show my emotions if things go bad but to keep pushing and just play my game, and she has taught me some air dribbling elimination skills that I use a lot in my game.” Tkachuk said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without her help.”

Tkachuk, a junior who has signed to play field hockey at the University of Virginia, is coming off her own record-setting season. Her 115 points is the highest point total this decade, surpassing the mark of 112 set by Barber in 2012.

“It’s been really nice to see the growth of so many players in the St. Louis area and the growth of the sport as a whole,” Barber said of her time on the Villa Duchesne coaching staff.