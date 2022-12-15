All-Metro field hockey co-players of the year: Edwards, Leary provide perfect synergy for Villa Duchesne

Hopes of a third consecutive state title were in serious jeopardy for the Villa Duchesne field hockey team as their state semifinal clash with rival St. Joseph’s headed to double overtime.

During the pause between overtime sessions, Villa Duchesne seniors Gigi Edwards and Georgia Leary, varsity starters since they were freshmen, made eye contact.

“I looked at Georgia and said, ‘We started this together, we finish this together,’ ” Edwards said.

Three minutes later, Leary delivered the perfect pass, Edwards deposited the game-winning goal and Villa Duchesne was on its way to a three-peat.

“It was a phenomenal moment,” Edwards said.

It was one of several memorable moments in the intertwined and remarkable careers of Georgie “Gigi” Edwards and Georgia Leary, the 2022 Post-Dispatch All-Metro field hockey co-players of the year.

Edwards and Leary grew up playing on rival club teams, Gateway and Aim respectively, but their lives became linked as the only two freshmen selected for the 2019 Villa Duchesne varsity roster.

They became “passing partners” as part of a pre-game warmup routine they maintained and cherished all four years.

“It’s always been a superstition that if we have really good one-touch (passes), that our game will go perfectly,” Edwards said. “We’ll look at each other and say, ‘Oh, that was a good one.’ ”

The good one-touch passes must have been plentiful this season. Edwards scored 29 goals and added 25 assists for an area-leading 83 points. She scored multiple goals in a game nine times, including hat tricks against MICDS and Pembroke Hill.

Leary scored 21 goals, including seven during the Saints’ playoff run, and added 22 assists. Her 64 total points ranked third in the area.

Both were honored as co-players of the year in the Metro Women’s Athletic Association (MWAA). Both were All-Midwest Region selections by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, and Edwards was selected as a third-team all-American, one of only 48 players in the nation with all-American designation.

“They are just so unselfish," Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said. "It’s never about who is scoring the goals or who is getting the assists, it’s about the team winning and that is what is so special about them.”

Both Edwards and Leary cracked the Villa Duchesne starting lineup as freshmen. Edwards scored 19 goals, and Leary excelled as a defender, but that season ended with a 1-0 loss to MICDS in the state title game.

“I remember they had tears in their eyes and they were just freshmen,” Graft said. “To think, for them, they worked so hard that they never had to feel that again.”

As sophomores, Edwards tied for third in the area in scoring, and Leary delivered the overtime assist to Taryn Tkachuk that propelled Villa Duchesne to a 1-0 victory over John Burroughs in the state championship game.

Tkachuk, who is now playing at Virginia, and a talented Villa Duchesne senior class graduated, and Edwards and Leary felt the responsibility to carry on the winning tradition.

“We both came out of our shell,” Edwards said. “We realized that we could work really well together and make our faces be the new faces of Villa field hockey.”

Edwards played most of her junior season with a torn labrum in her hip and still led the area in scoring with 31 goals and 81 points.

Leary led the area with 27 assists, including seven during a postseason run that concluded with her scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 state championship game victory over MICDS.

“Something clicked,” Leary said of her junior season. “Previously, I’d get the ball and I’d dish it off to someone as fast as I could, but I discovered that I could (maneuver around) someone before passing it every single time and that’s when I started to take my skills to the next level.”

A trio of inexperienced goalies and a young defensive unit required Edwards and Leary to further expand their talents and leadership skills as seniors this season.

Leary added goal scorer to a toolbox that already included playmaking and defensive excellence. She scored more goals as a senior (21) than she had in the previous three seasons combined (18), and credits much of it to watching Edwards.

“Even our coaches would tell me, ‘Watch what Gigi does,’ ” Leary said. “Sometimes I’d get in the circle and I’d make it too complicated, so a big thing for me this year was, if I had the time and space, to shoot the ball.”

After a 2-1 loss to John Burroughs on Sept. 9, Villa Duchesne changed its defensive formation, using only two forwards at the top of its press instead of three. It required Edwards to cover huge amounts of territory defensively, a part of the game she learned to appreciate from Leary.

“I learned I have to make it easier on the midfielders by moving on defense, and if I don’t, Georgia will motivate me,” Edwards said. “I’m her puppet. ‘Go left, go right.’ She always knows where to put me and she has helped me become a better defender.”

During a rematch with the Bombers in the state title game, Edwards and forward Elle Jones forced errant passes Villa Duchesne quickly transitioned into goals, including a blistering reverse shot from Leary that sealed the win — a skill she mastered by watching Edwards.

“It’s so nice to have Gigi to see how she does certain skills,” Leary said. “We are such different players, and we have helped each other to make our weaknesses our strengths.”

Edwards and Leary led Villa Duchesne to a 21-3 record, which included wins against Illinois state champion New Trier and Kentucky state champion Louisville Assumption, and helped the Saints win three consecutive state titles for the first time in program history.

The ability to share their knowledge and inspire each other has helped both Edwards and Leary reach their goals, which includes playing field hockey at the college level.

Edwards, a Louisville commit, and Leary, a Wake Forest commit, will soon face off on opposite sides of one another in the powerful Atlantic Coast Conference, revisiting their younger years when they were club field hockey rivals.

“Now that’s a full circle moment,” Leary said.

It’s a circle filled with text messages from championship eves, photos with state title trophies and the knowledge they made each other better players, better teammates and better leaders.

“We started together, we ended together and we left our mark together,” Edwards said.

2022 All-Metro field hockey first team F: Mia Scheulen, senior, Westminster Co-player of the year in the Metro League. Scored 29 goals, including nine game-winners, and helped Westminster earn 12-5-1 overall record. She tallied eight multi-goal games, including hat tricks against Notre Dame, United and Lutheran South and a 4-goal performance in a 4-3 victory over Summit in the regular season finale. Signed with Ohio University. F: Molly Stutte, sophomore, Cor Jesu Team-leading 11 goals and 17 assists helped Chargers achieve 14-4 record. Stutte scored game-winning goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Ursuline to propel Cor Jesu to the state semifinals for 11th time in 12 seasons. Despite facing double- and triple-teams, tallied at least one point in 15 of 18 games played, including six-point performances against St. Dominic, Whitfield and Lindbergh. M: Esther Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs Scored nine goals and added 12 assists for the state runner-up Bombers. A dynamic playmaker, Pottebaum moved to a left midfield position and served as the catalyst for a John Burroughs attack that averaged 3.6 goals per game and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Midwest Tournament. She tallied at least one point in 14 games, including a six-point effort in a playoff victory over Lafayette. Signed with Stanford. M: Olivia Goeke, senior, Ladue Scored 17 goals, including five-game winners, for a Rams team that earned a 12-7-1 record and reached the state quarterfinals. The Suburban Yellow Conference co-player of the year, Goeke netted multiple goals in five games, adding prolific scorer to an already outstanding skill set that made her a four-year starting midfielder. Signed with Davidson. M: Annie Ryan, senior, St. Joseph’s Scored 10 goals and led Angels with 19 assists and 39 points. Displayed great vision and stick skill in dishing out three assists against both Notre Dame de Sion and Ladue and four helpers against Whitfield. Her excellence as a flyer on defensive corners and an inserter on offensive corners helped St. Joseph's earn 17-5-1 mark and reach state semifinals for first time since 2016. Signed with Ohio University. M: Tess Reed, senior, Visitation Scored 12 goals and added 19 assists for a Vivettes team that went 12-5 and reached state quarterfinals. An All-Midwest Region selection by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, Reed combined outstanding stick skill, great field vision and calm demeanor to tally at least three points in nine games, including five-point performances against MICDS and Lindbergh and an eight-point explosion against Whitfield. Signed with Iowa. M: Cece Kreh, senior, Marquette Scored 13 goals and added 13 assists to help Mustangs earn a 12-7 record, their best mark since 2017. Co-Player of the Year in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, Kreh collected 13 points to lead Marquette to the Lafayette Tournament title to open the season and notched a goal and an assist in a 3-1 postseason win over Edwardsville. She placed among the area's top 12 in goals, assists and points after earning conference defensive player of the year as a junior. D: Sabrina Schultz, senior, St. Joseph’s Scored 11 goals and added 15 assists to help St. Joseph’s earn a 17-5-1 record and advance to state semifinals for first time since 2016. A four-year starter, Schultz blended tenacity on defensive corners, a booming shot on offensive corners and playmaking ability all over the field. Scored twice in wins against Kirkwood, Whitfield and Notre Dame de Sion, and tallied three assists in a 3-2 victory over Lindbergh, while helping Angels earn eight shutouts. D: Estelle Ballet, senior, John Burroughs Earned co-player of the year in the Metro League as the field general of the 17-4-1 Bombers. Ballet scored three goals and tied for the team lead with 12 assists, including a crucial assist in a 2-0 state semifinal victory over Cor Jesu. As a defensive stalwart, she helped Bombers secure five shutouts in final eight games and earn a spot in the state title game for the second time in three seasons. She will play field hockey at Brown. D: Ellie Francois, senior, Kirkwood Earned defensive player of the year in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, leading a Kirkwood back line that earned 14 shutouts and surrendered only nine goals in 21 games. Francois scored five goals, including a hat trick against Edwardsville, and added five assists in helping Kirkwood achieve a 13-4-4 record and No. 5 seed in the Midwest Tournament. She will play field hockey at Ball State. G: Bea Talbott, senior, Ladue Ranked fourth in the area with 154 saves, many of spectacular variety. Talbott made double-digit saves six times, including 21 in a 1-0 loss to John Burroughs and 16 in a 2-1 setback to Villa Duchesne. She earned 12 wins, seven solo shutouts and helped Ladue reach the state quarterfinals, where she made 18 saves in a rematch with eventual champion Villa Duchesne. She will play field hockey at Connecticut.

2022 All-Metro field hockey second team F: Maggie Reed, senior, Visitation Scored six goals and added nine assists playing forward, midfield and defense. The versatile Vivette brought unbounding energy and goal-crashing courage, scoring a hat trick in the season opener against Lafayette and adding three assists in the regular season finale against Whitfield. She has signed to play at Miami, Ohio. F: Olivia Williams, junior, Lafayette Scored 14 goals and added seven assists. With smooth stickhandling and a pinpoint reverse shot, Williams earned offensive player of the year honors in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool. She netted five goals in the season opener against Webster Groves and scored twice against Summit, MICDS and John Burroughs. F: Nadia Steinle, senior, John Burroughs Led Bombers with 17 goals and 41 points. With uncanny hand-eye coordination and a nose for the net, Steinle scored at least one goal in 13 games and saved her best for the playoffs, scoring twice against Lafayette, a first-quarter hat trick against MICDS and the game-winner against Cor Jesu in a state semifinal. M: Ruby Nadin, senior, Clayton Led Greyhounds with 14 goals, seven assists and 35 points, earning Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year honors. Nadin controlled the midfield, rushed on defensive corners and figured in on 68 percent of the goals scored by Clayton, including hat tricks against Pattonville and Barat and a two-goal performance against Westminster. M: Katie Crump, sophomore, Villa Duchesne Scored nine goals and added 23 assists for state champion Saints. Crump excelled against top competition, scoring the game-winner in a 3-2 victory against Illinois state champion New Trier, collecting three assists in a 4-3 win over Kentucky state champion Louisville Assumption and netting crucial goals in the state semifinal and championship games. M: Josie Naeger, junior, Ursuline Led the state quarterfinalist Bears with 10 goals, 11 assists and 31 points. Naeger seamlessly switched mid-game from forward to midfield and had a gift for clearing balls off the goal line to secure victory in the final minutes. She scored a hat trick against Lutheran South and delivered a highlight-reel, air-dribbling goal to win a 1v1 penalty shootout against Nerinx Hall. Verbally committed to Indiana University. M: Ella Etherington, junior, MICDS Led Rams with 20 assists as a playmaking center midfielder. Etherington scored six goals, including game-winners against Westminster, Nerinx Hall and Pembroke Hill and contributed an assist in 13 of 19 games in helping MICDS recover from an 0-4-1 start to finish the season with a 9-9-1 record and state quarterfinal appearance. M/D: Ella Anthon, junior, Villa Duchesne Scored seven goals and added five assists as a defensive-minded midfielder. Anthon spoiled opposing rushes and quickly transferred them to offense to help Villa Duchesne claim its third successive state title. She scored a game-winner against Parkway West and two goals against St. Dominic. D: Ellie Bisch, junior, St, Joseph’s Excelled during defensive corners. Bisch scored a goal against Notre Dame de Sion and added five assists this season while calmly directing Angels’ defense that surrendered just 23 goals in 22 games. Verbally committed to Central Michigan. D: Katie Kantrovitz, senior, John Burroughs Recovered from ACL tear to provide outstanding defense and timely offense for state runner-up Bombers. Kantrovitz scored eight goals, including three during John Burroughs' playoff run, and her lengthy outlet passes and accurate aerial passes turned opposing pressure into offensive breakouts. Committed to play field hockey for Amherst. G: Anna Hollenbeck, senior, Eureka Saved area-leading 90.2 percent of shots faced, earning Suburban Conference Red Pool defensive player of the year. Produced a miniscule .63 goals against average, 10 shutouts and 111 total saves, including 15 stops in a 2-1 win over Ursuline and 13 in a 1-0 shutout against Lindbergh, helping Eureka earn a 12-7 record, the best mark in program history.