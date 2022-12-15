 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Metro field hockey co-players of the year: Edwards, Leary provide perfect synergy for Villa Duchesne

From the 2022 All-Metro field hockey series
Gigi Edwards and Georgia Leary, Villa Duchesne

Gigi Edwards (left) and Georgia Leary hold the Midwest Tournament championship trophy after Villa Duchesne defeated John Burroughs 4-0 in the Missouri field hockey state title game on October 29 at SportPort International in Maryland Heights, MO. Courtesy photo

Hopes of a third consecutive state title were in serious jeopardy for the Villa Duchesne field hockey team as their state semifinal clash with rival St. Joseph’s headed to double overtime. 

During the pause between overtime sessions, Villa Duchesne seniors Gigi Edwards and Georgia Leary, varsity starters since they were freshmen, made eye contact.

“I looked at Georgia and said, ‘We started this together, we finish this together,’ ” Edwards said.

Three minutes later, Leary delivered the perfect pass, Edwards deposited the game-winning goal and Villa Duchesne was on its way to a three-peat.

“It was a phenomenal moment,” Edwards said.

It was one of several memorable moments in the intertwined and remarkable careers of Georgie “Gigi” Edwards and Georgia Leary, the 2022 Post-Dispatch All-Metro field hockey co-players of the year.

Edwards and Leary grew up playing on rival club teams, Gateway and Aim respectively, but their lives became linked as the only two freshmen selected for the 2019 Villa Duchesne varsity roster.

They became “passing partners” as part of a pre-game warmup routine they maintained and cherished all four years.

“It’s always been a superstition that if we have really good one-touch (passes), that our game will go perfectly,” Edwards said. “We’ll look at each other and say, ‘Oh, that was a good one.’ ”

The good one-touch passes must have been plentiful this season. Edwards scored 29 goals and added 25 assists for an area-leading 83 points. She scored multiple goals in a game nine times, including hat tricks against MICDS and Pembroke Hill.

Leary scored 21 goals, including seven during the Saints’ playoff run, and added 22 assists. Her 64 total points ranked third in the area.

Both were honored as co-players of the year in the Metro Women’s Athletic Association (MWAA). Both were All-Midwest Region selections by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, and Edwards was selected as a third-team all-American, one of only 48 players in the nation with all-American designation. 

“They are just so unselfish," Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said. "It’s never about who is scoring the goals or who is getting the assists, it’s about the team winning and that is what is so special about them.” 

Villa Duchesne vs. St. Joseph's field hockey

Villa Duchesne's Gigi Edwards (second from left) celebrates with Hannah Brown (left), Katie Crump (second from right) and Georgia Leary after scoring a goal in double overtime to beat St. Joseph's in a Midwest Field Hockey Tournament semifinal on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Sportport International in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Both Edwards and Leary cracked the Villa Duchesne starting lineup as freshmen. Edwards scored 19 goals, and Leary excelled as a defender, but that season ended with a 1-0 loss to MICDS in the state title game.

“I remember they had tears in their eyes and they were just freshmen,” Graft said. “To think, for them, they worked so hard that they never had to feel that again.”

As sophomores, Edwards tied for third in the area in scoring, and Leary delivered the overtime assist to Taryn Tkachuk that propelled Villa Duchesne to a 1-0 victory over John Burroughs in the state championship game.

Tkachuk, who is now playing at Virginia, and a talented Villa Duchesne senior class graduated, and Edwards and Leary felt the responsibility to carry on the winning tradition.

“We both came out of our shell,” Edwards said. “We realized that we could work really well together and make our faces be the new faces of Villa field hockey.”

Edwards played most of her junior season with a torn labrum in her hip and still led the area in scoring with 31 goals and 81 points.

Leary led the area with 27 assists, including seven during a postseason run that concluded with her scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 state championship game victory over MICDS.

“Something clicked,” Leary said of her junior season. “Previously, I’d get the ball and I’d dish it off to someone as fast as I could, but I discovered that I could (maneuver around) someone before passing it every single time and that’s when I started to take my skills to the next level.”

A trio of inexperienced goalies and a young defensive unit required Edwards and Leary to further expand their talents and leadership skills as seniors this season.

Leary added goal scorer to a toolbox that already included playmaking and defensive excellence. She scored more goals as a senior (21) than she had in the previous three seasons combined (18), and credits much of it to watching Edwards.

“Even our coaches would tell me, ‘Watch what Gigi does,’ ” Leary said. “Sometimes I’d get in the circle and I’d make it too complicated, so a big thing for me this year was, if I had the time and space, to shoot the ball.”

After a 2-1 loss to John Burroughs on Sept. 9, Villa Duchesne changed its defensive formation, using only two forwards at the top of its press instead of three. It required Edwards to cover huge amounts of territory defensively, a part of the game she learned to appreciate from Leary.

“I learned I have to make it easier on the midfielders by moving on defense, and if I don’t, Georgia will motivate me,” Edwards said. “I’m her puppet. ‘Go left, go right.’ She always knows where to put me and she has helped me become a better defender.”

During a rematch with the Bombers in the state title game, Edwards and forward Elle Jones forced errant passes Villa Duchesne quickly transitioned into goals, including a blistering reverse shot from Leary that sealed the win — a skill she mastered by watching Edwards.

“It’s so nice to have Gigi to see how she does certain skills,” Leary said. “We are such different players, and we have helped each other to make our weaknesses our strengths.”

Edwards and Leary led Villa Duchesne to a 21-3 record, which included wins against Illinois state champion New Trier and Kentucky state champion Louisville Assumption, and helped the Saints win three consecutive state titles for the first time in program history. 

The ability to share their knowledge and inspire each other has helped both Edwards and Leary reach their goals, which includes playing field hockey at the college level.

Edwards, a Louisville commit, and Leary, a Wake Forest commit, will soon face off on opposite sides of one another in the powerful Atlantic Coast Conference, revisiting their younger years when they were club field hockey rivals. 

“Now that’s a full circle moment,” Leary said.

It’s a circle filled with text messages from championship eves, photos with state title trophies and the knowledge they made each other better players, better teammates and better leaders.

“We started together, we ended together and we left our mark together,” Edwards said.

