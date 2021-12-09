All-Metro field hockey player of the year: Hostnik provides backbone of Villa Duchesne's repeat championship

Villa Duchesne senior Garner Hostnik surveyed the field on the first day of field hockey practice.
Gone were eight graduates, including midfield sensation Suzy Keefer, three-time All-Metro player of the year Taryn Tkachuk and most of a defensive unit that surrendered just three goals during the entire 2020 season.
“I never had doubts, but coming into preseason, I knew we weren’t going to be able to rely on certain people anymore," Hostnik said. "Everyone on the team was going to have to contribute more."
Hostnik contributed more through her play and also through her leadership, guiding a young Villa Duchesne team to a repeat performance as Midwest Tournament champions and fourth title in five seasons.
Garner Hostnik is the 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro field hockey player of the year.
“What makes this championship so special is that there was so much unknown opportunity,” Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said. “Garner was so calm and confident. She played such a huge role on our team, and she’s done it so quietly and humbly.”
Part of that humility was Hostnik's willingness to transform her approach to her position. Normally a shutdown defender from her spot at the bottom of the diamond, she combined her outstanding defensive instincts with a purposeful intent for creating offense.
Hostnik scored seven goals, including the game-winner in the Saints’ playoff opener against Summit, and added 13 assists, none bigger than the two she dished out in a 2-0 victory over MICDS in the state championship game.
“It was cool to be a part of the two goals in the state game and be able to help in how we ultimately won,” Hostnik said.
Helpfulness is a common theme for Hostnik.
A young defensive corps struggled at times, especially during a trip to Louisville when the Saints became disoriented during corner opportunities and lost their first game of the season, 4-3, to Sacred Heart.
“We got tripped up with not marking every (opposing player) and they would just hit it in,” Hostnik said. “I had to captain the defense, ‘Mark her, mark her,’ and by the state game our defense was phenomenal and so tight on everyone.”
A four-year starter, Hostnik has helped an ever-changing defensive unit improve each season.
“Every year, she was put forth with new players to play with, which is definitely a challenge for anybody, but Garner corralled them and really elevated the level of defensive play,” Graft said.
Leadership is a trait Hostnik has both developed and studied. She is an avid reader, especially books on leadership, and may pursue a degree in sports psychology in college.
“Through all my years of sports, I have really developed the mental side of it and that’s really interesting to me,” said Hostnik, who also earned second-team All-Metro honors in girls lacrosse last season, helping the Saints earn their first state title game appearance.
Hostnik’s leadership style involves comfort, encouragement and inspiration. Even game officials are taken aback by her respectful tone when questioning a judgment.
“I would chuckle a little when an official would say, ‘Wow, Garner is so kind when she asks us a question.’ I heard that from about six to eight officials,” Graft said.
Those leadership skills were put to the test when Villa lost its regular-season finale to Cor Jesu.
Offensive corner opportunities, usually the bread-and-butter Villa Duchesne's attack, lacked the finishing touch. The Saints lost 1-0 in overtime, marking their first loss to a St. Louis area team in 27 games.
“I wouldn’t say we were shocked," Hostnik said. "I think of it as a blessing in disguise. We even talked afterward about how we weren’t just going to be given (a championship). It clicked in everyone’s head that we would have to work so hard and want it so much.”
Hostnik even took to the chalkboard to design additional corner plays for the state tournament.
“We’re at practice and she says, ‘I’ve got another corner. I’ve got another corner.’ I had to limit her to one or two,” Graft said. “She’s really a student of the game.”
During the state championship game against MICDS, the completeness of Hostnik’s game was on full display.
Her calmness prior to the game spread to her teammates, six of whom had never stepped on the field during a championship game.
Her long, accurate passes quickly turned defense into offense. Her aerial passes alleviated pressure, and her sensational block tackles stopped onrushing attackers in their tracks.
Then came the game-winning goals, both assisted by Hostnik and both on perfectly executed corners.
“We were so bonded and worked so well together,” Hostnik said.
Graft knows those team bonds were strengthened by Hostnik, and when she surveys the field on the first day of tryouts next season, the coach will search for someone to fill the multi-faceted void left in the back of the diamond.
“There are not a lot of people who master her defensive smarts," Graft said. "Other positions you can fill in, but for the last four years, it’s been, ‘We have Garner in that spot.’
“It’s special to have a player like Garner in your program.”
2021 All-Metro field hockey first team
F: Gigi Edwards, junior, Villa Duchesne
Battling through a leg injury throughout the season, Edwards led the area in scoring with 31 goals, eight game-winning goals and 81 points. She tallied multiple goals in 10 games, including four-goal performances against Nerinx Hall and Westminster, and helped the Saints capture their fourth state championship in five seasons.
F: Kate Oliver, senior, MICDS
The co-player of the year in the Metro League, Oliver ranked second in the area with 25 goals, including hat tricks against Whitfield, Lafayette and Marquette. The Harvard commit scored five game-winners, including the decisive tally in a state semifinal victory against John Burroughs that propelled the Rams into the state title game for the fourth time in five seasons.
F: Gabriella Povich, senior, St. Dominic
With a potent blend of strength and quickness, Povich powered her way to 24 goals, third-most in the area, and led St. Dominic to its best record in program history (12-5). She scored 63 percent of her team’s goals, and led the young Crusaders on a month-long, 10-game winning streak that earned a top-10 seed in the Midwest Tournament.
M: Grace Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs
The co-player of the year in the Metro League, Pottebaum’s end-to-end, dynamic play helped John Burroughs earn its second successive berth in the Midwest Tournament semifinals. The University of North Carolina signee led the Bombers in goals (13), assists (11) and points (37) and tallied six goals in the postseason while excelling on both offensive and defensive corners.
M: Anya Shawke, senior, Lafayette
The player of the year in the Suburban Yellow Conference, Shawke displayed a blend of toughness and savvy that helped the Lancers surge to an eight-game winning streak during the final month of the season. A captain and three-year varsity starter, she scored six goals and tied for the team lead with 12 assists while being a force on offensive and defensive corners.
M: Georgia Leary, junior, Villa Duchesne
With exceptional field vision and deft passing touch, Leary led the area with 27 assists. She dished out seven assists during the Saints’ postseason run and scored the game-winning goals in both the quarterfinal and state championship games. Leary ranked second in the area with 57 points and accumulated at least one point in 21 of 24 games, helping Villa Duchesne to a fourth state title in five seasons.
M/D: Brecken Calcari, senior, MICDS
An entrepreneur with her own bakery business, Calcari’s stick was aflame during the playoffs. The University of New Hampshire signee scored five of her seven goals during the postseason, helping the Rams reach the title game for the fourth time in five years. Her eight assists ranked second on the team, and her defensive leadership helped MICDS earn at least 15 wins for the ninth time since 2012.
D: Jessica Earley, senior, Lindbergh
The player of the year in the Suburban Green Conference, Earley spearheaded a Lindbergh defense that did not surrender a goal all season. The Flyers earned shutouts in all 14 games, eventually losing a scoreless playoff matchup with Lafayette in a 1 v 1 penalty shootout. A Maryville University signee, Earley scored six goals, including three game-winners, and helped Lindbergh enter the state tournament as the No. 6 seed, its highest ranking in program history.
D: Estelle Ballet, junior, John Burroughs
With excellent stick skills and graceful footwork, Ballet kept opponents off-balance throughout the season. The first-team Metro League performer continued the strong tradition of defensive excellence at John Burroughs in guiding the back line in nine shutouts, and combined with a high-powered offense, the Bombers advanced to their second consecutive state semifinal.
D: Kate Hamel, senior, Cor Jesu
A dynamic defensive force, Hamel helped Cor Jesu earn nine wins in its final 11 games as the Chargers’ turned around a 2-5-1 record to earn a trip to the state semifinals. She directed the young defense in eight shutouts, including a 1-0 blanking of eventual state champion Villa Duchesne and a 1-0 victory over St. Joseph’s in the state quarterfinal.
G: Liz Bierhals, senior, Whitfield
The player of the year in the Metro Women’s Athletic Association, Bierhals made sprawling, highlight-reel saves commonplace. The Maryville University signee led the area with 200 total saves, 44 more than any other goalie. She made at least 12 saves nine times, including 21 against Villa Duchesne and 20 in a shutout of Marquette.
2021 All-Metro field hockey second team
F: Molly Stutte, freshman, Cor Jesu
Burst onto the scene by scoring eight goals over her last 11 games and led Cor Jesu in assists (9) and points (27). She notched a hat trick against Marquette and scored the game-winning goal in overtime to hand Villa Duchesne its first loss against an in-state team in 27 contests.
F: Mia Scheulen, sophomore, Westminster
With her ability to launch heavy shots from any angle, Scheulen led the Wildcats in goals (12) and points (31). She found the back of the cage in seven of her final nine games, including a hat trick against Edwardsville, and accounted for 52 percent of the goals Westminster scored this season.
F: Olivia Williams, sophomore, Lafayette
The fourth leading scorer in the area with 52 points, Williams’ creativity in front of the net and excellence in 1-on-1 situations produced 20 goals and 12 assists for the Lancers. She scored a point in 18 of 26 games and her five game-winning goals tied for second-best in the area.
F: Anna Lochhead, senior, MICDS
With her toughness, long reach and excellent reverse shot, Lochhead created headaches for defenses all season. She scored 11 goals, including the game-winner in a 2-1 victory against Cor Jesu, and led the Rams with nine assists.
M: Kelly Dean, senior, St. Joseph’s
Hustle was the trademark of Dean, who often dove headfirst to keep scoring plays alive. She led St. Joseph’s with 11 assists and 19 points, and her ability to speed down the right side of the field and send crosses into the circle set up numerous scoring chances for the Angels.
M: Olivia Goeke, junior, Ladue
The engine for the Rams, Goeke excelled on offensive and defensive corners while patrolling the midfield with finesse and savvy. She led Ladue with 11 assists and 19 points and scored a hat trick against Parkway Central.
M: Esther Pottebaum, junior, John Burroughs
Seamlessly transitioning from a defensive stopper to an offensive force, Pottebaum scored six goals, added eight assists and was stellar on both offensive and defensive corners in helping the Bombers reach their second consecutive state semifinal.
D: Ellie Francois, junior, Kirkwood
Few players found their way past Francois at the top of the diamond. She scored five goals and added 10 assists, and her excellent defensive skill and ball distribution helped Kirkwood collect 12 wins while surrendering only 18 goals in 21 games. Verbally committed to Ball State.
D: Sydney Acker, senior, Villa Duchesne
The St. Louis University commit quickly converted defense into offense and provided a steady presence on a Saints’ back line that accumulated 15 shutouts, surrendered two goals over its final 13 games and blanked every playoff opponent.
D: Hanna Ritter, senior, Nerinx Hall
With exceptional speed, Ritter disrupted penalty corners before they got started. Her physicality and field awareness helped Nerinx Hall rebound from an 0-4-1 start to win six of its next seven games.
G: Claire Douglass, senior, Villa Duchesne
Provided the backstop for 15 wins and an area-leading 12 shutouts. She accumulated a save percentage of .846, goals against average of .78 and did not allow a goal during the Saints’ championship playoff run, including a four-save masterpiece against MICDS in the title game.
2021 All-Metro field hockey third team
F: Rylie Morris, senior, Summit
With an ability to flawlessly stick-handle while sprinting full speed, Morris led the Falcons with 14 goals, including a hat trick against Clayton, added seven assists and finished ninth in the area in total points (35).
F: Ava Elking, junior, Ursuline
Performing in the clutch was the specialty of Elking, who tied for second in the area with five game-winning goals. She led the Bears in goals (11) and points (24) and helped Ursuline recover from an 0-9 start to win seven of its last 11 games.
M: Annie Ryan, junior, St. Joseph’s
While her stick skills contributed big goals, Ryan’s stellar block tackles and excellence on defensive corners prevented them. She notched the game-winner against Summit and scored twice against Lafayette in a game where she displayed her full arsenal of moves, including a 30-yard air-dribble.
M: Maeve Fogarty, senior, Visitation
With exceptional speed and vision, Fogarty tied for the team lead in assists while playing excellent defense from her midfield position. She had a three-point game against Lafayette, scored twice against Whitfield and notched the game-winner against Ladue.
M: Shaya Dry, senior, Whitfield
The position “midfielder” does not describe the vast area covered by Dry during a game. The Saint Louis University commit excelled on offensive and defensive corners while dishing out seven assists and scoring seven goals, including a pair in a playoff victory over Edwardsville.
M: Marissa Liu, senior, Parkway West
With an ability to place shots just inside the far post, Liu led the Longhorns with 11 goals, including a hat trick against Kirkwood to help Parkway West earn the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Tournament. Her game-winner in a 1-0 playoff victory against Marquette advanced the Longhorns to their first state quarterfinal.
M: Greta Wolfsberger, senior, MICDS
An excellent defensive midfielder and tireless performer, Wolfsberger had a knack for making big plays at key moments, with four of her eight goals providing the game-winning tally. She also added four assists for the state runner-up Rams.
D: Tess Reed, junior, Visitation
A force on both offensive and defensive corners, Reed used her physicality and passing touch to help the Vivettes win seven games. She scored goals in four of her first seven contests, including momentum-changing tallies in wins against St. Joseph’s and Lafayette.
D: Cece Kreh, junior, Marquette
With her long reach and outstanding strength, Kreh was a disruptive force for a stingy Marquette defense. She also provided an offensive punch with six goals and five assists, including game-winners against Ursuline and Webster Groves.
D: Sabrina Schultz, junior, St. Joseph’s
A switch from midfielder to center defender did not disrupt the excellent production of Schultz. She scored three goals and distributed 10 assists while playing a crucial role on both offensive and defensive corners.
G: Sydney Speickerman, junior, Cor Jesu
Emerged midseason and excelled in net with eight victories, a .912 save percentage and a goals against average of .94. She earned consecutive solo shutouts over Villa Duchesne, Nerinx Hall and St. Joseph’s to help the Chargers reach the state semifinals.
