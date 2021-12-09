All-Metro field hockey player of the year: Hostnik provides backbone of Villa Duchesne's repeat championship

“I wouldn’t say we were shocked," Hostnik said. "I think of it as a blessing in disguise. We even talked afterward about how we weren’t just going to be given (a championship). It clicked in everyone’s head that we would have to work so hard and want it so much.”

Hostnik even took to the chalkboard to design additional corner plays for the state tournament.

“We’re at practice and she says, ‘I’ve got another corner. I’ve got another corner.’ I had to limit her to one or two,” Graft said. “She’s really a student of the game.”

During the state championship game against MICDS, the completeness of Hostnik’s game was on full display.

Her calmness prior to the game spread to her teammates, six of whom had never stepped on the field during a championship game.

Her long, accurate passes quickly turned defense into offense. Her aerial passes alleviated pressure, and her sensational block tackles stopped onrushing attackers in their tracks.

Then came the game-winning goals, both assisted by Hostnik and both on perfectly executed corners.