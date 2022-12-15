 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D: Ella Brauer, junior, MICDS

  • 0

Provided the backbone of the Rams' defense while adding three assists offensively. Brauer showed uncanny composure and stick skill to prevent goals while producing assists against Parkway West, Lafayette and Arrowhead, Wisc.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News