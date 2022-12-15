D: Ellie Bisch, junior, St, Joseph’s

Excelled during defensive corners. Bisch scored a goal against Notre Dame de Sion and added five assists this season while calmly directing Angels’ defense that surrendered just 23 goals in 22 games. Verbally committed to Central Michigan.
Ben Vessa
