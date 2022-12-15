D: Ellie Francois, senior, Kirkwood

Earned defensive player of the year in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, leading a Kirkwood back line that earned 14 shutouts and surrendered only nine goals in 21 games. Francois scored five goals, including a hat trick against Edwardsville, and added five assists in helping Kirkwood achieve a 13-4-4 record and No. 5 seed in the Midwest Tournament. She will play field hockey at Ball State.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today