 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D: Ellie Francois, senior, Kirkwood

  • 0
Ellie Francois, Kirkwood

Ellie Francois, Kirkwood field hockey

Earned defensive player of the year in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, leading a Kirkwood back line that earned 14 shutouts and surrendered only nine goals in 21 games. Francois scored five goals, including a hat trick against Edwardsville, and added five assists in helping Kirkwood achieve a 13-4-4 record and No. 5 seed in the Midwest Tournament. She will play field hockey at Ball State.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News