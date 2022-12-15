D: Estelle Ballet, senior, John Burroughs

Earned co-player of the year in the Metro League as the field general of the 17-4-1 Bombers. Ballet scored three goals and tied for the team lead with 12 assists, including a crucial assist in a 2-0 state semifinal victory over Cor Jesu. As a defensive stalwart, she helped Bombers secure five shutouts in final eight games and earn a spot in the state title game for the second time in three seasons. She will play field hockey at Brown.