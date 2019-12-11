It was more appropriately called a 3-on-1 disadvantage when opponents faced Wilson as the lone defender. The Central Michigan commit guided a Markers defense that recorded eight shutouts and reached a Midwest Tournament semifinal.
Most popular
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Taylor helps Collinsville muscle past East St. Louis in early-season SWC showdown
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 1
-
Vazzana cherishes bigger role, helps Incarnate Word knock off Lutheran North