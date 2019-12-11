Subscribe for 99¢
Janie Shanahan, John Burroughs

Janie Shanahan, John Burroughs field hockey

A shutdown defender, Shanahan had the unique ability to connect on 40-yard, stick-to-stick passes that made the Bombers lethal in transition. A senior captain on a Midwest Tournament semifinal team, Shanahan guided the Burroughs defensive unit in 15 shutouts.