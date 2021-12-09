D: Jessica Earley, senior, Lindbergh

The player of the year in the Suburban Green Conference, Earley spearheaded a Lindbergh defense that did not surrender a goal all season. The Flyers earned shutouts in all 14 games, eventually losing a scoreless playoff matchup with Lafayette in a 1 v 1 penalty shootout. A Maryville University signee, Earley scored six goals, including three game-winners, and helped Lindbergh enter the state tournament as the No. 6 seed, its highest ranking in program history.