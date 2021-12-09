 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D: Jessica Earley, senior, Lindbergh
0 comments

D: Jessica Earley, senior, Lindbergh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Earley, Lindbergh

Jessica Earley, Lindbergh field hockey

The player of the year in the Suburban Green Conference, Earley spearheaded a Lindbergh defense that did not surrender a goal all season. The Flyers earned shutouts in all 14 games, eventually losing a scoreless playoff matchup with Lafayette in a 1 v 1 penalty shootout. A Maryville University signee, Earley scored six goals, including three game-winners, and helped Lindbergh enter the state tournament as the No. 6 seed, its highest ranking in program history.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News