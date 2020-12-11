 Skip to main content
D: Kate Smith, senior, John Burroughs
The Metro League player of the year, Smith anchored a defense that allowed just 12 goals in 10 games and held the high-powered Villa Duchesne offense scoreless through four quarters of the Midwest Tournament championship game. Her skill and composure in the center of the Bombers’ defense provided the backbone to an 8-2 overall record and the first title game appearance since 2010.

