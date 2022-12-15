 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Katie Kantrovitz, senior, John Burroughs

Recovered from ACL tear to provide outstanding defense and timely offense for state runner-up Bombers. Kantrovitz scored eight goals, including three during John Burroughs' playoff run, and her lengthy outlet passes and accurate aerial passes turned opposing pressure into offensive breakouts. Committed to play field hockey for Amherst.

