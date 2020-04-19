D: Kristen Weber, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2017

A do-everything performer for the Angels, Weber spent a season on defense, one as a midfielder and one at forward. After missing her entire sophomore season with a torn ACL, Weber led St. Joseph’s to the 2016 Midwest Tournament championship and earned player of the year honors. She went on to play at Holy Cross and scored the Crusaders’ first postseason goal in 13 years in 2019. 

