D: Lily Baker, senior, MICDS
D: Lily Baker, senior, MICDS

Lily Baker, MICDS

Lily Baker, MICDS field hockey

Often tasked with shutting down the opponent's top scoring threat, Baker has thrived as both a defender and a midfielder. She scored four goals, including the game-winners against both Lafayette and Clayton. Her prowess on both offensive and defensive corners helped MICDS reach the Midwest Tournament semifinals for the fourth consecutive season. She will continue her playing career at Columbia University in New York City.

