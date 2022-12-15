 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Molly Bryan, senior, Nerinx Hall

Led Markers with five goals and 13 points while playing superbly as a center defender. Bryan scored twice against Pembroke Hill and added single tallies against Oakville, Parkway West and John Burroughs.

