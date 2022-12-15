 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Sabrina Schultz, senior, St. Joseph’s

Scored 11 goals and added 15 assists to help St. Joseph’s earn a 17-5-1 record and advance to state semifinals for first time since 2016. A four-year starter, Schultz blended tenacity on defensive corners, a booming shot on offensive corners and playmaking ability all over the field. Scored twice in wins against Kirkwood, Whitfield and Notre Dame de Sion, and tallied three assists in a 3-2 victory over Lindbergh, while helping Angels earn eight shutouts.

