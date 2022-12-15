D: Sabrina Schultz, senior, St. Joseph’s

Scored 11 goals and added 15 assists to help St. Joseph’s earn a 17-5-1 record and advance to state semifinals for first time since 2016. A four-year starter, Schultz blended tenacity on defensive corners, a booming shot on offensive corners and playmaking ability all over the field. Scored twice in wins against Kirkwood, Whitfield and Notre Dame de Sion, and tallied three assists in a 3-2 victory over Lindbergh, while helping Angels earn eight shutouts.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today