F: Bridget Condie, MICDS

Graduation year: 2016
A two-time All-Metro player of the year in 2014 and 2015, Condie played a major role in three consecutive Midwest Tournament championships for MICDS from 2013-15. She racked up 119 goals and 84 assists in a brilliant high school career. She continued to flourish at Yale University as a first team All-Ivy League and first team All-Mideast Region performer while earning a spot on the Academic All-Ivy League team.
