 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

F: Caroline Birkel, sophomore, MICDS

  • 0

Led Rams with 20 goals and 47 points. Birkel excelled at converting penalty corners and scored multiple goals in a game five times, including two against Illinois state champion New Trier and three in a playoff victory over Westminster.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News