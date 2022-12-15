F: Elle Jones, senior, Villa Duchesne

Scored 18 goals and added 13 assists, placing fourth in the area with 49 points. Jones scored at least three points in a game 11 times, including one goal and two assists in the state championship victory over John Burroughs.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today