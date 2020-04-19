F: Liz Horak, Cor Jesu

Graduation year: 2013
The 2012 player of the year, Horah was a key performer as Cor Jesu went 42-4-2 during her final two seasons, finishing as state runner-up in 2011 and as Midwest Tournament champion in 2012. As a senior, she recovered from an Achilles injury to score 20 goals, including the game-winners in both a semifinal and the championship games. She went on to play at Cornell University.
