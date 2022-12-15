 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Maggie Reed, senior, Visitation

Scored six goals and added nine assists playing forward, midfield and defense. The versatile Vivette brought unbounding energy and goal-crashing courage, scoring a hat trick in the season opener against Lafayette and adding three assists in the regular season finale against Whitfield. She has signed to play at Miami, Ohio.

