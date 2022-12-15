F: Mia Scheulen, junior, Westminster

Co-player of the year in the Metro League. Scored 29 goals, including nine game-winners, and helped Westminster earn 12-5-1 overall record. She tallied eight multi-goal games, including hat tricks against Notre Dame, United and Lutheran South and a 4-goal performance in a 4-3 victory over Summit in the regular season finale. Committed to Ohio University.
Ben Vessa
