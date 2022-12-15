 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

F: Mia Scheulen, junior, Westminster

  • 0
Mia Scheulen, Westminster

Mia Scheulen, Westminster field hockey

Co-player of the year in the Metro League. Scored 29 goals, including nine game-winners, and helped Westminster earn 12-5-1 overall record. She tallied eight multi-goal games, including hat tricks against Notre Dame, United and Lutheran South and a 4-goal performance in a 4-3 victory over Summit in the regular season finale. Committed to Ohio University.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News