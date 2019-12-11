Displaying outstanding vision and passing skill, Simpson tied for second in the area with 22 assists. Her unselfish play and timely goals helped the Lancers reach 14 wins and the Midwest Tournament quarterfinal round.
Most popular
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Taylor helps Collinsville muscle past East St. Louis in early-season SWC showdown
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 1
-
Vazzana cherishes bigger role, helps Incarnate Word knock off Lutheran North