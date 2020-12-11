 Skip to main content
F: Mia Simpson, senior, Lafayette
F: Mia Simpson, senior, Lafayette

A mesmerizing stick handler and passer, Simpson scored 15 goals, added nine assists and was named player of the year in the Suburban Yellow Conference. She finished second in the area with 39 points and saved her best performances for fellow Rockwood schools, scoring four times against Marquette and a hat trick against Summit. She will continue her playing career at Lindenwood University.

