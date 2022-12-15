F: Molly Stutte, sophomore, Cor Jesu

Team-leading 11 goals and 17 assists helped Chargers achieve 14-4 record. Stutte scored game-winning goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Ursuline to propel Cor Jesu to the state semifinals for 11th time in 12 seasons. Despite facing double- and triple-teams, tallied at least one point in 15 of 18 games played, including six-point performances against St. Dominic, Whitfield and Lindbergh.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today