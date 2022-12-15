F: Molly Stutte, sophomore, Cor Jesu

Team-leading 11 goals and 17 assists helped Chargers achieve 14-4 record. Stutte scored game-winning goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Ursuline to propel Cor Jesu to the state semifinals for 11th time in 12 seasons. Despite facing double- and triple-teams, tallied at least one point in 15 of 18 games played, including six-point performances against St. Dominic, Whitfield and Lindbergh.