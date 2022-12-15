 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Nadia Steinle, senior, John Burroughs

Led Bombers with 17 goals and 41 points. With uncanny hand-eye coordination and a nose for the net, Steinle scored at least one goal in 13 games and saved her best for the playoffs, scoring twice against Lafayette, a first-quarter hat trick against MICDS and the game-winner against Cor Jesu in a state semifinal.

