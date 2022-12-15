 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Olivia Williams, junior, Lafayette

Scored 14 goals and added seven assists. With smooth stickhandling and a pinpoint reverse shot, Williams earned offensive player of the year honors in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool. She netted five goals in the season opener against Webster Groves and scored twice against Summit, MICDS and John Burroughs.

