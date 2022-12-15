 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Sydney Buehner, senior, Parkway South

Scored 16 goals and added 14 assists, earning Suburban Conference Green Pool player of the year honors. Buehner scored multiple goals in a game six times and produced six game-winners, helping the Patriots finish 12-11.

