F: Taryn Tkachuk, senior, Villa Duchesne

Leading the area in point production for the fourth successive season, Tkachuk scored 32 goals, more than doubling the output of any other player. She scored at least a hat trick in half of her games and scored eight game-winning goals, including the championship-clinching goal in a 1-0 overtime victory against John Burroughs. The three-time All-Metro player of the year will continue playing at the University of Virginia.

