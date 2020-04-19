F: Taryn Tkachuk, Villa Duchesne
Taryn Tkachuk, Villa Duchesne field hockey and soccer

Graduation year: 2021

A two-time All-Metro player of the year (2018 and 2019), Tkachuk has led the area in scoring in each of her three seasons. She notched the game-winning goal in the 2018 championship game, helping Villa Duchesne claim back-to-back Midwest Tournament championships. As a junior, she had the most productive offensive season of the decade with 43 goals and 115 points. Tkachuk will continue her playing career at the University of Virginia upon graduation.

