Field hockey player of the year: Villa Duchesne's Tkachuk fought past injury for perfect finish to prolific career

Tkachuk had a quick turnaround to recover for the state semifinal, and Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft began preparing for the likelihood her star forward would miss the remainder of the playoffs.

“When I saw her, I was certainly a bit concerned (for the team) but sadder for her,” Graft said. “I hated to think that she might not be able to finish out the season. She wanted this so bad and had been working so hard since last season.”

That 2019 season was a historically productive one for Tkachuk. Her 43 goals were more than any area player in the last 20 years. She won All-Metro player of the year for the second time.

But that campaign thudded to a halt with a 1-0 loss to MICDS in the Midwest Tournament Championship game — the only time Tkachuk was on the losing end of a shutout against a team from Missouri in her four years.

With record-breaking statistics, postseason accolades and a college signing with NCAA Division I powerhouse Virginia assured, the temptation to downshift and coast into her senior season never crossed her mind.

She pinpointed areas of weakness in her game and sought out instructors to address them, including a “quick feet” specialist and a personal trainer named “Crash.”