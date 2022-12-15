G: Anna Hollenbeck, senior, Eureka

Saved area-leading 90.2 percent of shots faced, earning Suburban Conference Red Pool defensive player of the year. Produced a miniscule .63 goals against average, 10 shutouts and 111 total saves, including 15 stops in a 2-1 win over Ursuline and 13 in a 1-0 shutout against Lindbergh, helping Eureka earn a 12-7 record, the best mark in program history.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today