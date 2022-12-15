G: Bea Talbott, senior, Ladue

Ranked fourth in the area with 154 saves, many of spectacular variety. Talbott made double-digit saves six times, including 21 in a 1-0 loss to John Burroughs and 16 in a 2-1 setback to Villa Duchesne. She earned 12 wins, seven solo shutouts and helped Ladue reach the state quarterfinals, where she made 18 saves in a rematch with eventual champion Villa Duchesne. She will play field hockey at Connecticut.
Ben Vessa
