G: Kate Grady, senior, John Burroughs

Surrendered only 15 goals, earning a GAA of .88 and a save percentage of .845. Grady made 16 stops in a 2-1 victory over Villa Duchesne, 10 saves in a shutout of Visitation and sent the Bombers to final four by stopping a stroke with 9.9 seconds remaining in a 4-3 quarterfinal win against MICDS.

