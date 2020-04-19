GK: Luanna Summer, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2015
A four-year starter, Summer wowed teammates and opponents alike with acrobatic saves. As a sophomore, she posted a scintillating .70 goals against average and 12 solo shutouts in leading the Bombers to a berth in the Midwest Tournament semifinal round. A Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, Summer is now a goalkeeper for Yale University. She won the 2019 Yale Senior Award — a prestigious honor bestowed upon a first-year player by the Yale seniors.
