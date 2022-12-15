M: Annie Ryan, senior, St. Joseph’s

Scored 10 goals and led Angels with 19 assists and 39 points. Displayed great vision and stick skill in dishing out three assists against both Notre Dame de Sion and Ladue and four helpers against Whitfield. Her excellence as a flyer on defensive corners and an inserter on offensive corners helped St. Joseph's earn 17-5-1 mark and reach state semifinals for first time since 2016. Signed with Ohio University.