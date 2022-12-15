M: Annie Ryan, senior, St. Joseph’s

Scored 10 goals and led Angels with 19 assists and 39 points. Displayed great vision and stick skill in dishing out three assists against both Notre Dame de Sion and Ladue and four helpers against Whitfield. Her excellence as a flyer on defensive corners and an inserter on offensive corners helped St. Joseph's earn 17-5-1 mark and reach state semifinals for first time since 2016. Signed with Ohio University.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today