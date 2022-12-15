M: Calista Crocker, senior, Lindbergh

Led the Flyers with six goals, eight assists and 20 points. Crocker scored twice in a win over Parkway West and notched game-winner in a victory over Holland Hall, Okla., at the Gateway Classic. Signed with Maryville.
Ben Vessa
