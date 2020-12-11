 Skip to main content
M: Caroline Stutte, senior, Cor Jesu
An outstanding passer, defender and field general, Stutte scored eight goals, added three assists and provided the on-field leadership to help Cor Jesu reach the Midwest Tournament semifinals. She scored all three goals in a 3-2 win over Visitation, added two more against Ursuline and fueled the Chargers’ playoff run with a goal against Whitfield. She will continue her playing career at the University of California-Davis.

